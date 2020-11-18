

Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki (right) flanked by CCCI







Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki (right) flanked by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam speak to the leading traders of the port city, at the World Trade Centre, during a visit to the chamber on Monday. The Ambassador said the Matharbari Deep Sea Port when set up, will be an economic game changer for the country. He disclosed some 315 Japanese companies are operating in Bangladesh and Japan will invest $1 billion each in Narayanganj and Mirsarai economic zones.