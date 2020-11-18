Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Business

Rural Infrastructure Repair Tops The List

ECNEC approves five Tk 7,505.29cr projects

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her Ganabhaban official residence, over the ECNEC meeting held at NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : Focus bangla

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her Ganabhaban official residence, over the ECNEC meeting held at NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : Focus bangla

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a total of five projects at a cost of Tk 7,505.29 crore including the single largest project 'Rehabilitation of Rural Infrastructure Affected Due to Cyclone Amphan and Floods' at a cost of Tk 5905.59 crore.
ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence. Concerned ministers, state ministers and secretaries joined the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Planning Minister M A Mannan is recovering from Covid-19 infection and in his absence Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Planning Md Ashadul Islam briefed the media present on the spot.
BSS adds: Planning Commission member Md Zakir Hossain Akand said the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) under the Local Government Division will implement the project titled rural rehabilitation project. The entire fund will be given by the government and implemented by December 2023. It will be implemented at 355 upazilas in 55 districts.
Zakir Hossain Akand said considering the extent of damages caused by the cyclone Amphan and the recent flood, the project has been formulated to rehabilitate the affected rural roads, culverts and bridges.
The project area covers cyclone Amphan affected 69 upazilas in 14 districts of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka Divisions, flood affected 182 upazilas in 28 districts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions.
Besides, the project area also covers 139 upazilas in 22 districts of Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions which were affected due to excessive rain.
The work include rehabilitation of some 2388.34 km upazila roads, rehabilitation of some 2274.68 km union roads, rehabilitation of 78km RCC roads, reconstruction of some 268 bridges with a cumulative length of 4631.85 meter, reconstruction of some 239 culverts with a cumulative length of 692.37 meter and tree plantation along 328km roads.
Besides, there will be construction of some 5,000km upazila Roads, some 8,000km union roads and 12,000km rural roads as well as construction of 1,40,000 meter bridges and culverts on upazila and union roads. Apart from this, there will be construction of 50,000 meter bridges and culverts on village roads.
Planning Secretary Md Ashadul Islam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting has asked the authorities concerned to complete the works of cyclone Amphan affected roads in a speedy manner and to see there is no overlapping of works.
The meeting also approved a project for protecting Gobindi and Holdia areas under Saghata upazila and Katalmari area under Fulchori upazila of Gaibandha district from the erosion on the right embankment of River Jamuna with Taka 798.53 crore.
Regarding the first revision of the Important Rural Infrastructures Development Project: Barishal, Jhalakathi and Pirojpur districts with an additional cost of Taka 305 crore, Ashadul said the Prime Minister has asked to give special attention to quality of work.
The two other projects are Waste System Development of Khulna City Corporation with Taka 393.40 crore and the first revised project on Construction of Sheikh Hasina Sangskritik Palli with an additional cost of Taka 102.77 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Investors eye Fed support as coronavirus surges
UK airline EasyJet dives into historic loss on virus
Etihad to ground all remaining superjumbo A380s
Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel
European shares slip after vaccine-driven rally
Biden calls for US stimulus after meeting with business leaders
Partex Star Group Vice-Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser
Salman F Rahman, Private Sector Industry and Investment


Latest News
Minor girl dies of ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft