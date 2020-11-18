ECNEC approves five Tk 7,505.29cr projects



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her Ganabhaban official residence, over the ECNEC meeting held at NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : Focus bangla

ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence. Concerned ministers, state ministers and secretaries joined the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Planning Minister M A Mannan is recovering from Covid-19 infection and in his absence Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Planning Md Ashadul Islam briefed the media present on the spot.

BSS adds: Planning Commission member Md Zakir Hossain Akand said the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) under the Local Government Division will implement the project titled rural rehabilitation project. The entire fund will be given by the government and implemented by December 2023. It will be implemented at 355 upazilas in 55 districts.

Zakir Hossain Akand said considering the extent of damages caused by the cyclone Amphan and the recent flood, the project has been formulated to rehabilitate the affected rural roads, culverts and bridges.

The project area covers cyclone Amphan affected 69 upazilas in 14 districts of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka Divisions, flood affected 182 upazilas in 28 districts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions.

Besides, the project area also covers 139 upazilas in 22 districts of Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions which were affected due to excessive rain.

The work include rehabilitation of some 2388.34 km upazila roads, rehabilitation of some 2274.68 km union roads, rehabilitation of 78km RCC roads, reconstruction of some 268 bridges with a cumulative length of 4631.85 meter, reconstruction of some 239 culverts with a cumulative length of 692.37 meter and tree plantation along 328km roads.

Besides, there will be construction of some 5,000km upazila Roads, some 8,000km union roads and 12,000km rural roads as well as construction of 1,40,000 meter bridges and culverts on upazila and union roads. Apart from this, there will be construction of 50,000 meter bridges and culverts on village roads.

Planning Secretary Md Ashadul Islam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting has asked the authorities concerned to complete the works of cyclone Amphan affected roads in a speedy manner and to see there is no overlapping of works.

The meeting also approved a project for protecting Gobindi and Holdia areas under Saghata upazila and Katalmari area under Fulchori upazila of Gaibandha district from the erosion on the right embankment of River Jamuna with Taka 798.53 crore.

Regarding the first revision of the Important Rural Infrastructures Development Project: Barishal, Jhalakathi and Pirojpur districts with an additional cost of Taka 305 crore, Ashadul said the Prime Minister has asked to give special attention to quality of work.

The two other projects are Waste System Development of Khulna City Corporation with Taka 393.40 crore and the first revised project on Construction of Sheikh Hasina Sangskritik Palli with an additional cost of Taka 102.77 crore.







The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a total of five projects at a cost of Tk 7,505.29 crore including the single largest project 'Rehabilitation of Rural Infrastructure Affected Due to Cyclone Amphan and Floods' at a cost of Tk 5905.59 crore.ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence. Concerned ministers, state ministers and secretaries joined the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.Planning Minister M A Mannan is recovering from Covid-19 infection and in his absence Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Planning Md Ashadul Islam briefed the media present on the spot.BSS adds: Planning Commission member Md Zakir Hossain Akand said the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) under the Local Government Division will implement the project titled rural rehabilitation project. The entire fund will be given by the government and implemented by December 2023. It will be implemented at 355 upazilas in 55 districts.Zakir Hossain Akand said considering the extent of damages caused by the cyclone Amphan and the recent flood, the project has been formulated to rehabilitate the affected rural roads, culverts and bridges.The project area covers cyclone Amphan affected 69 upazilas in 14 districts of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka Divisions, flood affected 182 upazilas in 28 districts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions.Besides, the project area also covers 139 upazilas in 22 districts of Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions which were affected due to excessive rain.The work include rehabilitation of some 2388.34 km upazila roads, rehabilitation of some 2274.68 km union roads, rehabilitation of 78km RCC roads, reconstruction of some 268 bridges with a cumulative length of 4631.85 meter, reconstruction of some 239 culverts with a cumulative length of 692.37 meter and tree plantation along 328km roads.Besides, there will be construction of some 5,000km upazila Roads, some 8,000km union roads and 12,000km rural roads as well as construction of 1,40,000 meter bridges and culverts on upazila and union roads. Apart from this, there will be construction of 50,000 meter bridges and culverts on village roads.Planning Secretary Md Ashadul Islam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting has asked the authorities concerned to complete the works of cyclone Amphan affected roads in a speedy manner and to see there is no overlapping of works.The meeting also approved a project for protecting Gobindi and Holdia areas under Saghata upazila and Katalmari area under Fulchori upazila of Gaibandha district from the erosion on the right embankment of River Jamuna with Taka 798.53 crore.Regarding the first revision of the Important Rural Infrastructures Development Project: Barishal, Jhalakathi and Pirojpur districts with an additional cost of Taka 305 crore, Ashadul said the Prime Minister has asked to give special attention to quality of work.The two other projects are Waste System Development of Khulna City Corporation with Taka 393.40 crore and the first revised project on Construction of Sheikh Hasina Sangskritik Palli with an additional cost of Taka 102.77 crore.