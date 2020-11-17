Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port Project began on Monday with the joint meeting between the consultant and the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

A team of the appointed consultant, Nippon Koei, led by team leader Mi Hutani held a meeting with the management of CPA at its conference room. In the meeting, both sides agreed to begin the formal work of the project from Monday.

After the meeting, CPA Chairman Rear Admiral S M Abul Kalam Azad briefed the journalists about the different aspects of the deep sea port project. Project Director and Member of CPA Jafar Alam and team leader of Nippon Koei representatives Mi Huani were present at the briefing. The newly appointed consultant has already started the formulation of Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the deep sea Port.

The CPA chairman said the construction work of the deep sea port will begin on time. He also said that the Matarbari port will be made functional by 2026.

The Matarbari port Development Project has been undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing exim trade of Bangladesh and to develop it as a regional hub of connectivity.

The Matarbari deep sea port will provide facilities for berthing a ship with 16 metre draft. Presently, only 9 mettre draft ship can take berth at the jetties of the existing Chattogram Port. With the construction of the deep sea port, the larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port.

Presently, the vessels carrying the cargo having more than 9 metre draft are to wait at the Outer anchorage of the port for lighterage of cargo to lower the draft to 9 metre.

The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing this Port including link road and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighboring countries.

The Matarbari deep sea port will be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra and it will be built as a huge port due to the growing pressure of economic activities.

Of the total project cost of Tk 17,777.16 crore, Tk 2,671.15 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Tk 2,213.24 crore from the CPA while the rest of Tk 12,892.76 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The appointed firm will prepare the detail design of the port. The appointed firm will also monitor the construction work of the proposed deep sea port at matarbari in Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.

