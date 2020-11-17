Video
Cyberbullying

Police cell for women victims opens

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Inspector General Benazir Ahmed launching a cell- Police Cyber Support for Women - at an event in Dhaka's Rajarbagh Police Lines on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Inspector General Benazir Ahmed launching a cell- Police Cyber Support for Women - at an event in Dhaka's Rajarbagh Police Lines on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Bangladesh Police have opened 'Police Cyber Support for Women' unit to help women victims of cybercrimes.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed inaugurated the unit at Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium on Monday.
Police sources said the police headquarters has opened a Facebook page, email ID and hotline titled 'Police cyber support for women (PCSW)' to receive allegations of harassment against women in the cyberspace and to give necessary legal assistance and advice to the victims. Anyone will be able to avail service from the cell through their Facebook page, email and hotline.
 Those women fall victims to cyber bullying, ID hacking, publishing sensitive information-pictures-videos, sexual harassment can lodge complaints here.
The wing will receive allegations of harassment
against women in the cyberspace and provide necessary advice and legal assistance to victims, said the police chief.
Women, who are victims of cyber bullying, ID hacking, publishing sensitive information-pictures-videos, sexual harassment etc can submit complaints here.
Police headquarters will provide them with necessary services and legal assistance ensuring security and keeping the victim's information secret.
Addressing the programme as chief guest, Benazir Ahmed said, "Cybercrime is a boundary-less crime. Generally, women aged between 15 and 24 are the main victims of cybercrimes in the country. Sixty-eight percent of women in the cyber space fall victim to cybercrime."
"Our initiative is to ensure safety of women and to keep the cyberspace safe. The specialty of this unit is that those who will serve here and will investigate-- all are female police members. Victims can fearlessly tell their problems, the police boss added.
He informed that 6,099 cybercrime-related cases have, so far, been filed. DMP, DB, CID and PBI are working in this regard, Benazi added.
The IGP said that victims can contact the newly formed cell through 999 from any part of the country.


