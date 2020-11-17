Man threatens to kill Shakib Al Hasan on Facebook live

Video
Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A man has threatened to kill ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on a Facebook live video uploaded on November 15 after 12am.
The man, Mohsin Talukdar, is from Talukdarpara area in Shahpur under Sylhet Sadar upazila.
He went live from his personal account at 12:07am and was seen brandishing a sharp weapon -- threatening Shakib for inaugurating a puja mandap in India's Kolkata on Thursday.
In the video, Mohsin mentioned his name and said that Shakib has "hurt religious sentiments of Muslims by inaugurating a puja mandap and he must be killed".
Later at 6:04am, Mohsin went live again where he apologised for "being rude" in the previous video and urged Shakib to repent for "hurting Muslims".
In the second video, he states that he is sorry for being rude -- not under pressure from anyone -- and he still stands by his words.
Sohid Ahmed, chairman of Tukerbazar union of Sylhet Sadar upazila, said, "I have not seen the video, but threatening Shakib Al Hasan on Facebook live is unacceptable and such a man must be punished by law."
BM Ashraf Ullah, additional deputy commissioner (media relations) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, "We just got the video link and forwarded it over to cyber forensic unit. We are looking for the man and he will be brought under law."
The videos were still online till 3:40pm when this report was being written.
Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh from USA on November 6 after ending the year-long ban on October 29.
On Thursday, he went to Kolkata's Kakurgachi to attend the inaugural ceremony of a mandap for Kali Puja there.    -Agencies


