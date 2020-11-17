

Former Deputy Speaker Shawkat Ali passes away

Shawkat Ali breathed his last around 9:30 am while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka with various old age complications, said Tarique Mahmud, director (media) of Jatiya Sangsad.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the demise Shawkat Ali.

They also prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, Law Minister Anisul Huq expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Col (retd) Shawkat Ali. The law minister also prayed for salvation and eternal peace of his departed soul and expressed sympathy for his bereaved family.

Shawkat Ali was the number 26 accused in the historic 'Agartala Conspiracy Case' which was filed against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1969 by the then Pakistani rulers.

He had to live with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in jail due to the case.

Shawkat was elected MP from Shariatpur-2 constituency six times. He was the founding chairman of Muktijoddha Sanghati Parishad and chief advisor of 71 Foundation.

The body of Shawkat was kept at Shaheed Minar around 3:30 pm where people from all of walks of life paid their last respect to him.

The namaz-e-janaza of Shawakat Ali held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Maghrib prayer.

Later, his body was taken to Naria in Shariatpur district by a helicopter on Tuesday where he will be buried at his family graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza.

Besides, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah expressed profound shock at the demise of Shawkat Ali.

The members of the BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association also expressed deep shock at the demise Shawkat Ali.

Muhammad Musa Secretary-General of the Association, described him as a distinguished patriotic man of the highest bravery.

On June 12, 2010, Shawkat Ali -- then deputy speaker of parliament -- said the background of the historic Agartala Case was "incorrectly" described in the school textbooks.

He urged the education ministry to take steps for its correction.

Shawkat was forced to retire from Pakistan Army in 1969.

He was reinstated into the army after the formation of the Bangladesh Forces in 1971 to fight the Liberation War.

The veteran freedom fighter was forced to retire the second time when he was a colonel in 1975 working as the Director of Ordnance Services following the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, since he was close to him.

Shawkat was elected MP in 1979, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2008 and 2013. During his time in office, he had served in various parliamentary committees. He was also a lawyer registered under the Supreme Court.

He was elected unanimously the deputy speaker of the ninth parliament on January 25, 2009, following a landslide Awami League victory.

He authored a number of books about the Agartala Conspiracy Case. His also wrote the book titled 'Gono Parishad Theke Nobom Jatiya Sangsad' (From Constituent Assembly to Ninth Parliament).

He was born in Shariatpur on January 27, 1937 to Munshi Mobarak and Maleka Begum.

Shawkat Ali completed his LLB from University of Dhaka in 1958 before he joined the Pakistan Army as a commissioned officer the following year.







