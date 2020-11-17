Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation

Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka Ito Naoki has said his country will get in touch with Myanmar to ensure early repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

"Japan will work towards the early repatriation, communicating with Myanmar to this end," the Ambassador was quoted as saying in a recent programme in the city.

The Ambassador also mentioned that it is important to cooperate with international community such as the US, European and ASEAN countries and start the confidence-building process as the next step.

Ambassador Naoki delivered an online lecture on "Japan and Banglaesh -50 Yeards of Friendship" for the military officers studying at Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently said Rohingyas will "jeopardise regional and international security" if the 1.1 million Rohingya people are left unattended and not given the opportunity to return to their homeland.

Repatriation attempts failed twice in November 2018 and August 2019 amid Rohingyas' "lack of trust" on the Myanmar government.

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed the repatriation deal on November 23, 2017.

On January 16, 2018, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a document on "Physical Arrangement", which was supposed to facilitate the return of Rohingyas to their homeland.

The Japanese Ambassador emphasised how committed Japan has been to realising prosperity of Bangladesh and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

More than 200 students of the DSCSC Masters' programme interactively discussed the relationships between Japan and Bangladesh.

The Ambassador emphasised the expanding economic ties between the two countries, quality infrastructure projects under BIG-B, and the common vision of Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

He also asked the officers for increasing interactions between the peoples by taking the opportunity of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2022. -UNB







