C-19 cases highest in 70 days



Most pedestrians sans face mask walking on the Mayor Hanif Flyover in the capital on Monday violating health guidelines to combat coronavirus transmission. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On September 7, some 2,202 people were detected carrying Covid-19.

However, with the new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 6,215 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases at 434,472.

Meanwhile, 1,604 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries

to 351,146 with an 80.82 per cent recovery rate.

Besides, 15,768 samples were tested in 116 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,556,962 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 13.57 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date is 16.99 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the deceased of Monday, 15 were men and six women. 21 of them died in different hospitals across the country while one at home.

Moreover, 13 of them were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, three in Rangpur and one in Rajshahi.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims show that 4,783 of the total deceased were men and 1,432 were women.

847 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 39,244 people are in quarantine across the country.

156 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation and 124 released in last 24 hours. Now, 12,170 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, over 54 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world while the global death toll surged to 1,316,502 on Monday.

According to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases stand at 54,326, 211 as of Monday.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with 246,206 deaths and a total of 11 million cases so far.

Brazil's Covid-19 death toll reached 165,798 after 921 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the Latin American country registered 38,307 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national count to 5,863,093.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,814,579 cases. It has reported 129,635 deaths so far - the third highest in the world.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 98,259 with a total of 1,003,253 cases so far - the 11th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 51,858, with a total of 1,347,922 cases so far - the seventh highest in the world.







Covid-19 infection cases crossed the 2,000 mark after 70 days, as 2,139 people tested positive for deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the country witnessed 21 more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Monday, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).On September 7, some 2,202 people were detected carrying Covid-19.However, with the new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 6,215 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases at 434,472.Meanwhile, 1,604 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveriesto 351,146 with an 80.82 per cent recovery rate.Besides, 15,768 samples were tested in 116 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,556,962 samples have been tested in the country so far.The latest day's infection rate was 13.57 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date is 16.99 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.Among the deceased of Monday, 15 were men and six women. 21 of them died in different hospitals across the country while one at home.Moreover, 13 of them were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, three in Rangpur and one in Rajshahi.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims show that 4,783 of the total deceased were men and 1,432 were women.847 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 39,244 people are in quarantine across the country.156 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation and 124 released in last 24 hours. Now, 12,170 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.However, over 54 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world while the global death toll surged to 1,316,502 on Monday.According to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases stand at 54,326, 211 as of Monday.The United States remains the worst-hit country with 246,206 deaths and a total of 11 million cases so far.Brazil's Covid-19 death toll reached 165,798 after 921 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.Meanwhile, the Latin American country registered 38,307 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national count to 5,863,093.India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,814,579 cases. It has reported 129,635 deaths so far - the third highest in the world.Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 98,259 with a total of 1,003,253 cases so far - the 11th highest in the world.The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 51,858, with a total of 1,347,922 cases so far - the seventh highest in the world.