

Cabinet orders mobile court to ensure use of masks

To ensure the use of masks law enforcement agencies will set up mobile courts from this week, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said on Monday.

He gave the hint while

briefing media after Monday's regular cabinet meeting at the secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting through videoconferencing from her official Ganobhaban residence while cabinet members and other senior officials attended from the cabinet conference room at the secretariat.

In his briefing, the Cabinet Secretary said tougher action would be taken across the country including the capital city to make sure the use of facemasks in the wake of the fresh surge of the Covid-19.

"We have to go for stringent measures as virus transmission has shown a rising trend. On Sunday, an order has been given to take more pre-cautionary steps to this end," he added.

He said they had already directed the authorities concerned to conduct mobile court operations in different parts of the capital to enforce the use of mask.

"Mobile court operations will be in place in Dhaka in two or three days. The Prime Minister has told us take stringent measures to save people," he said while replying to a query.

The government made use of face masks mandatory at the end of July this year.

But people are largely ignoring the order on various pleas. To ensure use of masks, mobile court operations are being conducted at different districts following the order.

At the Monday's meeting, the cabinet cleared a draft of 'National Financial Inclusion Strategy' in both Bengali and English language.

According to the new five-year strategy, country's all people will be incorporated under the benefits of the government's incentives, social safety net and other facilities within next five year (2025.

Everyone will be brought under an accounting system following the strategy.

Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The Prime Minister has instructed to bring all beneficiaries of the 'Amar Bari, Amar Khamar' project of the government under a saving scheme. The new strategy will help to accelerate digitization system of the country's entire financial system."

Through proper implementation of the strategy, client-friendly services will be ensured in all banking and financial service institutions.

All banks, financial institutions, insurance and micro-credit authorities, middlemen and mobile banking services will be included in the strategy, he added.







