2 held with 30,500 yaba tablets in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: Members of Rapid Action Battalion in a drive arrested two alleged drug traders with 30,500 pieces of yaba tablets from Shah Amanat Bridge crossing area in the city on Monday. The elite force also detained a truck carrying the contraband drugs, RAB sources said.

The arrested were identified as truck driver Md Shahidul Islam, 44, his assistant Arman Ali, both hailed from different upazilas of Cox's Bazar district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB-7 conducted a raid in the area on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar road under Bakalia thana around 6.30 am and detained Shahidul and Arman with 30,500 pieces of yaba tablets, said Mahamudul Hasan, assistant director (media) of the RAB.

A case was lodged with Bakalia thana and the arrested persons along with the contraband items and vehicle were handed over to the police, he added.