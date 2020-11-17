Eastern Railway celebrates 158th anniv

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: Eastern Railway General Manager Sardar Shahadat Ali exchanged greetings with the passengers of Subarna Express train on Monday at 7:00am on Sunday on the occasion of the 158th anniversary of Railways at Chattogram railway station.

The general manager said more services will be added for the passengers, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is adding various services to make the railways passenger friendly, he added.

Railway Eastern Divisional Manager Tareq M Samch Tushar, RNB Chief Commandant Zahirul Islam, Divisional Commercial Officer M Ansar Ali and others officials were present on the occasion.







