Bangladesh Health Watch launches website

Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW), a healthcare platform, launched its website officially on Tuesday with the objective of creating public awareness about its activities.

Prof Rounaq Jahan, distinguished fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue and chair of the advisory group of BHW inaugurated the website at a programme while convener of BHW Dr Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury conducted the function, says a press release.

Dr Yasmin H Ahmed, Advisor of BHW gave a brief overview and presented some key information about the website.

Furthermore, representatives of government and non-government organizations, doctors, media and journalists also joined the virtual inaugural event.

BHW developed a website with the objective of creating public awareness about its activities. There is various health related information in the website which will give insights to the policymakers in policy making for the development of the health sector as well as to the researchers to find new research areas, the press release added.






