Teenage boy found dead in city

Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from a house in Uttar Baddaareain the city on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shahed, 16, a class X student and son of Tota Mia of the area.

Shahed used to work ina restaurant owned by his father in the area, said inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Shahed's elder brother Shahin Mahmud said he found Shahed hanging from the ceiling of their house around 8:30 am and took him to Kurmitola General Hospital from where he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead. -UNB





