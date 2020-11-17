Two held for using Army clothes in mugging

RAJSHAHI, Nov 16: Police have arrested two members of mugger syndicate from Rajshahi city on Sunday midnight, those who were taking preparations for snatching wearing Army member's clothes. The arrested are Arafat Islam Rusto, 19, and Moazzem Hossain Raju, 22, residents of Godagari upazila.

Boalia Police Station OC Nibaran Chandra Barman said a team of police arrested the duos when they wearing the clothes of Army were standing beside a road Alif lam-mim Bhata crossing area midnight.







