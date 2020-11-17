181 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: A total of 181 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,056 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 169 are from Chattogram city and 12 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 22,726 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.







