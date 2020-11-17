Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Women in coastal fishing families face socio-economic disparity: Study

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Although Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in women empowerment, women in the coastal fishing families facing are still lagging behind in terms of empowerment and facing socio-economic disparity.
According to a study report unveiled on Monday in Dhaka, women workers involved in fish processing are getting 25 percent less wages than male workers. Around 65 percent female members of coastal fisher's families are victims of some form of violence.
The information was given in a study report conducted by COAST Trust, a national NGO, at a press conference titled 'Women's contribution to the coastal fisheries sector needs to be recognized' held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium in Dhaka. Its Assistant Director Jahirul Islam unveiled the report.
The COAST Trust conducted the study by collecting data from 1,200 fisher families of six unions under four upazilas of three coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Bhola, and Bagerhat.
The study report said that around 31pc women of fishing families don't have right to express opinion on purchasing family properties, 56pc women don't have an opinion on general expenditure of the family.
On the other hand, only two percent of women of the families have directly contacted the concerned Union Parishad for any special need and 82pc women have never participated in any arbitration or any other decision-making process of the society.
Coast Trust Director Mustafa Kamal Akand said when the coastal fishermen go to sea for fishing, female members of the family have to take care of the whole family for a few days continuously. Most of the women's activities are not considered in exchange for money. For this reason, contribution of women in this sector is not yet recognized.
Badrul Alam said that 10 to 12pc of women directly and indirectly involved in the fisheries sector are women, but there is no separate information on their contribution, initiatives are needed in this regard.
COAST Trust Joint Director Mujibul Haque Munir, Deputy Executive Director Sanat K. Bhowmik, Krishak Federation President Badrul Alam, garments sector leader Saleha Islam Shantona also spoke the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 held with 30,500 yaba tablets in Ctg
Eastern Railway celebrates 158th anniv
Bangladesh Health Watch launches website
Teenage boy found dead in city
Two held for using Army clothes in mugging
181 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
Women in coastal fishing families face socio-economic disparity: Study
Gazipur school 'set on fire only to blame rivals'


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft