Women in coastal fishing families face socio-economic disparity: Study

Although Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in women empowerment, women in the coastal fishing families facing are still lagging behind in terms of empowerment and facing socio-economic disparity.

According to a study report unveiled on Monday in Dhaka, women workers involved in fish processing are getting 25 percent less wages than male workers. Around 65 percent female members of coastal fisher's families are victims of some form of violence.

The information was given in a study report conducted by COAST Trust, a national NGO, at a press conference titled 'Women's contribution to the coastal fisheries sector needs to be recognized' held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium in Dhaka. Its Assistant Director Jahirul Islam unveiled the report.

The COAST Trust conducted the study by collecting data from 1,200 fisher families of six unions under four upazilas of three coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Bhola, and Bagerhat.

The study report said that around 31pc women of fishing families don't have right to express opinion on purchasing family properties, 56pc women don't have an opinion on general expenditure of the family.

On the other hand, only two percent of women of the families have directly contacted the concerned Union Parishad for any special need and 82pc women have never participated in any arbitration or any other decision-making process of the society.

Coast Trust Director Mustafa Kamal Akand said when the coastal fishermen go to sea for fishing, female members of the family have to take care of the whole family for a few days continuously. Most of the women's activities are not considered in exchange for money. For this reason, contribution of women in this sector is not yet recognized.

Badrul Alam said that 10 to 12pc of women directly and indirectly involved in the fisheries sector are women, but there is no separate information on their contribution, initiatives are needed in this regard.

COAST Trust Joint Director Mujibul Haque Munir, Deputy Executive Director Sanat K. Bhowmik, Krishak Federation President Badrul Alam, garments sector leader Saleha Islam Shantona also spoke the event.







