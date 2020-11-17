Rhythm of Bangladesh enthralls viewers



'Rhythm of Bangladesh', the only rock band based in the Midwest US, performed at a virtual concert on Saturday. photo: observer

The two-hour long 'Rhythm of Bangladesh Presents Legato Gaan-E-Adda Episode 2' was broadcast online from 11:00am on New York time and 10:00pm Dhaka time.

The band performed cover songs of several popular Bangladeshi bands including, Nagarbaul James, LRB, Artcell, Aurthohin, and Miles.

The shows drew more than 2,300 viewers and 300 comments from Bangladesh and all US states as well as from Sweden, Italy and New Zealand, Abeer, lead vocalist and guitar player of the band, said.

Other band members, who came together from different professions, are Safee, drummer, Shawon, bass, Raiven, guitar and vocal and Shipu, guitar and vocal.

Tahneen Mashruba Mithun was the presenter of the show.







