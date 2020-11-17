

Implement C-19 roadmap successfully



Dedicated hospitals for Covid-19 will be excluded from providing other healthcare facilities, and left out exclusively to treat C-19 patients, in case the infection rate shoots up in winter. The roadmap also included the mandatory use of facemasks and strict enforcement of law in this regard. The point, however, it is all about swift and successful implementation of the roadmap, and officially the winter season in Bangladesh has commenced from this month. Most importantly, we have all become collective victims of the health crisis, it is imperative to ensure public-private cooperation to turn the roadmap into a success story.



Apart from the roadmap, there is also a simple technical issue which is vital to understand the indirect co-relation between cold weather and the Coronavirus.



Since the wind is heavy in winter that is why different types of viruses come down to the lower levels of air. As a result, the virus enters the human body easily. For this reason, viral diseases are more prevalent in winter. Younger or older people with low immunity are more likely to be infected. In addition, the blood circulatory system in the brain and heart is more constricted in winter, so heart attacks and strokes are more common in this season. Preventive measures should not be taken only to counter C-19 virus, but to counter all types of cold and respiratory related diseases.



From a scientific viewpoint, winter temperatures and low humidity usually allows all types of viruses to survive longer, including the Coronavirus. Following the absence of the sun, lack of vitamin D and reduced immunity, the virus is likely to have a greater impact on human body. As far as incidence of cold waves in Bangladesh is concerned, the time window from mid December to mid-February is particularly important. Our weather pattern suggests, this is the time when the country goes through the peak of cold weather in Bangladesh.



Lastly, in the absence of a globally acknowledged credible vaccine, we will have to move forward, remaining conscious at a personal level. Till now prevention is the only key.

