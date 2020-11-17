Video
Letter To the Editor

Education for the third-gender community

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Dear Sir
The individual initiative taken to provide institution based Islamic education for the transgender Muslims at Kamrangirchar in Dhaka is undoubtedly novel and praise worthy. According to the government statistics, the number of third gender people is ten thousand in the country. But this figure is almost one and half lac as per the statement of transgender association.

This long-marginalized minority is considered excluded from the mainstream society in our country. Because of lack of getting formal education as well as opportunity to work institutionally, having no other means, they often create complete chaos and most of the time appear as serious nuisance agents for the mainstream folk. It is obvious that there is no worthy example of rendering institutional education or vocational training for the third gender community initiated either by the government or non-government organization in our country.

'Hijras' should enjoy all rights like any other human being in Bangladesh. Therefore, it is our common responsibility to merge this community into the mainstream society and ensure self-reliant livelihoods. To do so originating a realistic framework comprising vocational training, creation of separate workplace and involvement in income generating activities are must.

Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



