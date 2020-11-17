

The way China is surpassing US in Asia



After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the USA became the supreme power, although its dominance is decaying. Now China is challenging the United States in Asia. As a result, the geopolitical equation of Asia is changing rapidly. Many US allies have now become pro-China which is uncomfortable for Washington. Moreover, some countries in Asia have become the centre of competition of economic and military influence of the two superpowers. Beijing is gradually bridging the gap with Washington over its influence in the Asia region.



A ranking by the Louis Institute, an Australian-based think tank, shows that while the United States still tops the list in terms of influence in Asia, China has rapidly narrowed its gap with Washington over the past three years. The index is based on a total of eight military and economic categories which show that the US position is declining compared to the last two years while China's influence is ever increasing or remaining the same, narrowing the gap between the two countries. The index was first released in 2018, the United States was ahead in all categories that year, their gap with China was 10 points but by 2020 that gap has narrowed to half.



The coronavirus outbreak this year has thrown the world in an unpredictable situation. The calculation of regional politics has also changed a lot. Nevertheless, China's influence in the region has grown significantly this year which could be possible due to the indifference of former US President Donald Trump, said by Harvey Lemiou, a researcher at the Louis Institute. The researcher thinks that the Covid-19 epidemic has deviated from that path at a time when Asian politics was at the centre of world power.



The epidemic is a reminder that as long as the countries in the region are not economically self-sufficient, they will remain vulnerable to basic development challenges and China has taken this opportunity. They have made the economy the main tool for dominance.



The US influence in Asia is largely military based. The United States has a big role to play in the defence of many countries but China has taken a different path. China has quickly drawn closer to countries, like Iran, that have bad relations with the United States. Beijing has freed Sri Lanka from the burden of huge debts. The Chinese government is ready to pay whatever it needs to bring Nepal in its side. They helped Nepal survive from the Indian blockade.



The hand of economic cooperation has strengthened ties with long-time US allies: the Philippines and Indonesia. China has invested $4.6 million in Indonesia in 2019 with 2,100 new projects. Forgetting the last seven decades of relations, the Philippines is now largely China-oriented. On the other hand, China has become more sincere about Pakistan when the United States has pushed Pakistan away and brought India closer. China has added Pakistan to the economic corridor and that is why Pakistan-China relations are much closer now.



At the same time, China has not neglected the military side. They are aware about the end of the war in Afghanistan, talking about the Kashmir issue; they have taken lease an island to set up a military base in the Maldives. Rumours have been circulating for months that there will be a Chinese military base in Cambodia. From these examples, it is clear how tight China is to deal with the United States in Asia. The steps that China is taking to deal with India in South Asia are also indirectly against the United States.



According to a report in the New York Times, Beijing has tied up India's bordering countries with investment and trade to deal with New Delhi and China has now become the biggest influence in South Asia. The main reason why the United States has lost influence in the region may be the lack of capacity in regional leadership.



A major component of the Louis Institute's regional impact index said it is caused by a power gap which is the failure of countries to implement all elements of power exercise and regional impact. Trump's trade war had not been positive in most Asian countries and that's why the policies adopted in the last four years under Donald Trump on Asia had been detrimental to US influence in the region. The decision was more structural than political. Many of China's neighbours are very cautious about Beijing and some even see China as a threat but not all of them are allies of the United States.



US officials seem to understand the situation as many say that in order to deal with China, we need to strengthen our friendship with Asian countries. Former Defence Secretary Mark Asper emphasized the importance of strengthening ties, saying "the US network of allies and partnerships has given us the advantage of not being able to keep up with our rivals." That may be true but the huge network of trade and investment that China has built is also a big headache for Washington.



Washington has signed a number of other defence cooperation agreements with India. This is positive for the United States because these countries have different views on China but China on the other hand, prefers security or military power in everything it does. They are trying to boost ties with Asian countries with trade issues at the forefront while China is trying to strengthen ties on many more fronts.



Researchers at the Louis Institute think that the United States does not understand that if it wants to keep China in check, it must deal with it economically as well. Allies need not only security but also money and this is where Washington is being beaten by Beijing's policy and the national leadership of the United States is responsible for this. It is feared that this gap could widen further if Donald Trump were elected the White House for another four years. Though Joe Biden comes in his place, will he be able to revive US? That question is difficult to answer because a new administration means a lot of changes.



The policy of the new president is also important in this case although it is wrong to think that Biden will change all of Trump's decisions as soon as he arrives. China, of course, relies heavily on this and Xi Jinping, the leader of the country is sure to stay in power for many more years. In the party, Xi Jinping is now not only a leader but his ideology has been established as the ideology of the country. So there is no possibility of a sudden change in their foreign policy. If it comes, it will probably be aimed at increasing Chinese influence.

