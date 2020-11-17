Ten killed in road mishaps in five dists

Ten people were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Barishal, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Pabna and Netrakona, in two days.

BARISHAL: Three persons including an elderly woman were killed in separate road accidents in Wazirpur, Mehendiganj and Bakerganj upazilas of the district in two days.

An elderly woman and a youth were killed in separate road accidents in Wazirpur and Mehendiganj upazilas on Monday and Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Parul Begum, 70, wife of Kader Hawlader of Daharpara Village in Wazirpur Upazila, and Sohag Biswas, 30, son of Dilu Biswas of Char Mahisha Village in Mehendiganj Upazila.

Local sources said a sand-laden trolley hit Parul Begum on the Barishal-Sawrupkati Road in Wazirpur Upazila on Monday morning, leaving her dead on the spot.

On the other hand, a motorcycle carrying Sohag fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering near Clozer Bazar area in Mehendiganj Upazila at around 11:30pm on Sunday, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohag dead.

Earlier, a young man was killed in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ripon, 38, son of Chan Khan, a resident of Nalchity Upazila of Jhalokati.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakerganj Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam said an ambulance hit Ripon near Boalia Bridge on the Patuakhali-Barishal Highway at around 10am while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

The driver and passengers of the ambulance fled the scene, leaving the vehicle abandoned on the road after the incident, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Three persons were killed and six others injured in three separate road accidents in the district on Sunday.

Two of the deceased were identified as Foysal, 28, a resident of Amchattar area under Shah Makhdum PS, and Jamerul, 48, of Nowapara area in Charghat Upazila.

Rajpara PS OC Shahadat Hossain Khan said a passenger-laden bus smashed an auto-rickshaw in Daspukur area of the city at around 10am, leaving a man, aged about 50, dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured persons were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Shah Makhdum PS OC Saiful Islam said a truck hit a cattle-laden three-wheeler in Nawdapara Amchattar area at around 11am, leaving Jamerul dead on the spot and three others injured.

Foysal died as a pickup van collided with a three-wheeler in the same area at around 12pm, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Two teenage boys were killed in a road accident in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Md Nahid, 19, son of Kamal Uddin, and Razib Uddin, 18, son of Abul Kashem, residents of Notun Notun Sukh Village under Ward No. 9 in Jahajmara Union of the upazila.

Hatiya PS OC Abul Khayer said a motorcycle carrying the boys hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering on the Jahajmara-Nijhum Dwip Road at night, which left one of them dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

The injured was rushed to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where he died while undergoing treatment.

However, the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A man was killed in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mujibur Pramanik, 60, a resident of Charmirkamari Gangmathal Village.

Local sources said a Pabna-bound passenger-laden bus hit Mujibur's bicycle near Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute (BSRI) on the Ishwardi-Pabna Regional Road at around 2pm, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mujibur dead.

Ishwardi PS OC Sheikh Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: A man died after being hit by a bus in Hossainpur Bus Terminal area of the district town on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman, 20, son of Haidar Ali, a resident of Bornomala Village under Tongi East PS in Gazipur. He worked as a bus helper.

Police and eyewitnesses said Ziaur was going for lunch in the bus terminal area at noon. At that time, a bus hit him while its driver tried to take the vehicle back, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ziaur dead.