Tourists tour Tentulia with accommodation crisis

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Nov 16: Tourists coming to enjoy the natural beauty in Tentulia Upazila of the district are facing accommodation crisis.

Known as the Himalayan Daughter of the northern region, Panchagarh has a huge potential in the tourism sector.

Every year, thousands of tourists come to visit the Tentulia Zero Point. Yet facilities for tourists are not enough here. Adequate residential hotels, restaurants and recreation centres are yet to grow. Tourists are suffering for this.

Standing on Tentulia, tourists can easily see the Himalayas, the Kanchenjunga and Darjeeling of India. Another unique attraction is the country's largest land port Banglabandha. For immigration facilities, countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan and China can be travelled easily through this port.

Using the immigration facilities of this land port, local and foreign tourists are crossing the border in a huge number.

Almost every day, Bangladeshis are travelling to India's Sikkim and Darjeeling, and Bhutan and Nepal. Also the students of Bangladesh, India, Bhutan and Nepal are touring.

For geographical and location reasons, the tourism attractions include amorphous historic traditions, stone and tea industries, archaeological sites, Maharaja Dighee (pond), Rocks Museum, Baro Awliar Mazar, Shahi Masjid, Golokdam Temple and rivers. These have enriched the tourism potential here.

This season a good number of tourists are coming here. The much-desired expectation of the tourists in this region is to see the Himalayas and the Kanchenjunga. People of different ages are thronging here from the country's different parts. With the arrival of the tourists, there has been a festive atmosphere. But the tourists have to suffer for residential crisis.

From October 28 this year, the sky over Tentulia started distinct looking to make the Himalayas and the Kanchenjunga visible to the tourists; and the tourists are arriving in great numbers. But the residential facilities for them remain inadequate.

Tourists have to travel 40 km to spend night in residential hotels in the district town. On the next morning, they have to go again to Tentulia to watch exciting spots.

Among the Panchagarh tourism spots, Tentulia is the most important. Though residential hotels have grown adequately in the district, the facilities are yet to grow in Tentulia accordingly. In Tentulia, there are only two residential hotels- Hotel Simanter Par and Kazi Brothers.

There are also Dak Bungalow, Berong Complex, Public Health Bungalow, Facilitator Department Bungalow and RDRS. But most of these remain booked for public and private officers and their family members and relatives.

There are not adequate rooms in the Dak Bungalow and the Picnic Corner. These can accommodate only 20 tourists. But if there is any schedule for any official VIP function, tourists get no chance. As a result, the residential crisis has become the unique hindrance to exploring the local tourism potentialities.

Recently, talking to this correspondent, a number of tourists who came from Chapainawabganj District suffered for residential problem. They came to watch Kanchenjunga and other attractive sites. Of them, Rakib Hasan and Shihab said, "The residential problem is acute despite tourism attractions. We made a long hunt, but failed to get accommodation. We are finding no option."

Steps are needed to solve the residential crisis, they opined.

At the same time, Dhaka's Neelima Zahan, Tanzin Ankhi and Akhteruzzaman Badal and others said, Kanchenjunga is not clearly visible due to the foggy sky.

Despite having rich natural beauty, there is residential crisis, they echoed.

One member of Tentulia Travel and Tourism Directorate Mobarak Hossen said no standard residential facility has grown here in private sector. If residential hotels are built here by the public sector, the arrival of tourists will go up, and the government will get huge revenue.

Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masudul Haque said Tentulia is becoming very important for the tourism industry. Huge tourists are coming.

"We have only three government buildings here. If any individual or government corporation comes forward, the residential crisis will be solved," he added.







