14 get life term for killing in Bhola

BHOLA, Nov 16: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced 14 men to life-term imprisonment for killing Abdur Rashid over land dispute in 2013.

The convicts are Abul Bashar, 54, Nur Hossain, 45, Abu Numan, 35, Md Shahabuddin, 45, Fazle Karim Munshi, 51, Kanchan Patwary, 60, Basu Maji, 50, Sadek Maji, 55, Siraj Hawlader, 45, Samsuddin Hawlader, 50, Abdul Jalil, 50, Kanchan Mistri, 45, Shashibushan, 50 and Md Alauddin, 45.

Of the 14 convicts, the court fined Abul Bashar Tk 1 lakh, in default, to suffer three more years in rigorous imprisonment, and 13 others fined Tk 50,000 each, in default, to suffer two more years in jail.

According to the prosecution, a group of miscreants stabbed Abdur Rashid to death nearby his home in the evening over land dispute on May 30 in 2013.

Md Hanif, brother of the deceased, lodged a case against 18 people in this connection.

After examining records and witnesses, Bhola District and Sessions Judge Md Nurul Islam handed down the verdict.







