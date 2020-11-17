Video
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons including two women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Panchagarh, Tangail and Barishal, in two days.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the body of a woman from a ditch in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Monday morning after five days of her missing.
The deceased was identified as Sufia, 45, first wife of Abdul Khaleque of Buraburi Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Sufia went missing since last five days.
Later, a neighbour of the deceased spotted her body in a ditch in the area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Police Station (PS) Zohurul Islam confirmed the incident.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex in the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Lavli Akhter, 28, wife of Md Lutfar Mia of Bongram area under Goihata Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Lutfar would often torture Lavli over trivial matter for long.
According to her in-laws, Lavli drank poison over a family issue in the afternoon.
Sensing the matter, she was rushed to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
The deceased's siblings alleged she was beaten to death by her husband.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Nagarpur PS.
The PS OC Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, necessary steps will be taken after autopsy.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a nightguard from a school library in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Russel Mallik, 32. He was the nightguard of Wazirpur Dhamura High School.   
Local sources said Russel had been sleeping in the library of the school for long.
As he did not respond to anyone in the morning, locals informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body after breaking the door of the library room at around 9am and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind his death could not be known immediately.


