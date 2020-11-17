

11 touchstone statues handed over to Naogaon Archaeology Department

Naogaon BGB-16, in different drives, recovered 11 statues weighing 270 kilograms, worth about Tk 2.7 crore.

Rajshahi BGB Sector Commander Col Tuhin Mohammad Masud handed over the recovered sculptures to Rajshahi Regional Director of the Department of Archaeology Nahid Sultana in a programme on the Shimanto Public School premises in the district.

Nahid Sultana said the touchstone statues will be kept at Naogaon's Paharpur Buddhist Monastery.







