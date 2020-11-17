Trader still missing even after 15 days

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, Nov 16: A trader, who went missing in Monohardi Upazila of the district 15 days back, still remains untraced.

The missing person is Sudhan Chandra Saha, 61, a grocery trader. He is the son of Bajendra Chandra Saha, a resident of Gangkulkandi Village under Lebutala Union in the upazila.

Shyamol Saha, younger brother of the missing trader, said Sudhan Chandra went to Narsingdi to see a doctor on November 1 but he did not return home later.

At noon, he told his son to go to Baradi temple in Narayanganj over mobile phone. But soon after, his mobile phone was found off.

A general diary was lodged with Monohardi Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter adding that, police are trying to find him out.







