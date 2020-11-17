Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Commentary
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
International
National
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Commentary
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
Countryside
To mark the first founding anniversary of Raipur Union
Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 38
To mark the first founding anniversary of Raipur Union
To mark the first founding anniversary of Raipur Union of Journalists, a discussion meeting was organised in the upazila town in Laxmipur on Sunday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Ten killed in road mishaps in five dists
Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, as chief guest, distributed free seeds
71 clinics, people fined in two districts
Man stabs uncle to death in Netrakona
Tourists tour Tentulia with accommodation crisis
14 get life term for killing in Bhola
Three found dead in three districts
11 touchstone statues handed over to Naogaon Archaeology Department
Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft