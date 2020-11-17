20 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 20 people were arrested on different charges in four districts- Noakhali, Natore, Kishoreganj and Dinajpur, in two days.

NOAKHALI: Police have arrested two suspected robbers with firearms in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Arrested Sheikh Farid, 32, and Ayub Nabi, 42, are the residents of Ramgati Upazila in Laxmipur.

Charjabbar Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Ibrahim Khalil said they were accused in a number of cases filed with Habiganj Sadar, Ramgati and Hatia PSs.

On information, a team of police conducted a drive in Ramgati-Subarnachar border area of Char Jubli Union at night and arrested them along with two light guns (LGs) and four rounds of cartridge.

They were sent to jail on Monday noon following a court order, the official added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police detained 15 local leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

They were detained from Rajapur Jame Mosque area under Sadar Union in the upazila at around 4pm when they were holding a secret meeting.

District Jamaat-e-Islami General Secretary (GS) Prof Sadequr Rahman, and former GS and Natore-4 Constituency Jamaat nominated MP Candidate Delwar Hossain Khan were among the detainees.

Baraigram PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a robber with firearms from the haor area in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested robber is Kana Faruq.

Kishoreganj RAB-14 (CPC-2) Camp Company Commander Lt Commander BN M Shovon Khan said, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Manikjuri Beel in Kandail area in the morning and arrested him.

RAB members also recovered two pipe guns, four rounds of bullets and five Ramdas from his possession at that time.

The arrested confessed his involvement in robbery during preliminary investigation.

A case was filed with Karimganj PS in this connection, the official added.

DINAJPUR: Police arrested two fake officials of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The detainees were identified as Kazal Chandra Rai, 25, of the upazila, and Mashiur Rahman Sajib, 30, hailed from Rangpur.

Police sources said three men impersonating themselves as ACC officials tried to pick up one village doctor Mashfiqur Rahman from his pharmacy in Tupurhat area in the afternoon.

As locals asked them to show identity card, they could not.

Later, locals managed to catch two, while another fled away, and informed police.

Officer-in-Charge of Nawabganj PS Ashok Kumar Chouhan confirmed the matter adding that, a case was filed in this connection.





