61 more contract C-19 in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Nov 16: Some 61 more people have contracted coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 21,688 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 41 are in Bogura, Eight in Rajshahi, five in Pabna, four in Sirajganj and three in Natore districts. So far, 20,194 people have been recovered from the virus while 324 died of the disease in the division till Sunday.





