Father arrested on charge of killing daughter

MANIKGANJ, Nov 16: Police on Sunday arrested a man in a case filed over killing his one-year-old daughter in Singair Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Al-Amin, 30, a resident of Fatepur Village under Chandahar Union in the upazila

Police and family sources said drug addict Al-Amin would often torture his wife Hosne Ara.

Later, he kicked out his wife from home, keeping his daughter Mim Akter with him.

On November 6, the floating body of Mim was recovered from the Kaliganj River nearby the house.

Hosne Ara identified her daughter by amulet of Mim's neck.

The deceased's mother filed a murder case in this connection against six persons including Al-Amin.

Following this, police arrested him from Sirajpur-Paragram area at around 10:30am.

Meanwhile, the body of the girl was exhumed on Sunday afternoon in presence of Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Meher Nigar Sultana and then DNA samples were collected.







