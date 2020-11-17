Farmers face potato seed crisis in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 16: Growers in Tanore Upazila of the district are facing acute shortage of potato seeds and triple super phosphate (TSP) fertiliser.

In the last season, the farmers got high yield of potato after planting the potato seeds of BRAC. So, this year, the demand for BRAC's seed has topped others. Growers and dealers have demanded increasing the seed allocation.

If supplies of seed and TSP are not increased, potato farming will miss the target.

In Tanore Upazila, only one BRAC dealer has got the seed allocation of 120 metric tons (MT) against the demand of 580 MT. The dealer has fallen in disarray with this poor allocation.

Potato growers said, this year other brand and non-brand companies are not supplying seeds due to increased prices of potato. Earlier, they would supply seeds because of cheap potato prices. Getting high prices this year, these companies have sold out their seed potatoes. As a result, potato seed stock has registered the crisis.

In a visit to different haats and bazaars of the upazila, huge crowding of farmers for seeds was seen in front of the dealers' shops. But they are told of seed crisis. Despite that they were not going away. Rather, they were seen waiting impatiently.

The only dealer of BRAC's potato seed Shahin Alam said, "The demand for seed is 580 MT, but I got 120 MT. Of these, 50 MT have been received so far. I don't know when the remaining 70 MT will arrive."

He added, if the seed allocation is not increased, growers will not be able to cultivate potato.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamimul Islam said, "Several more weeks are ahead to cultivate potato. But growers are stocking seed and TSP. For this year's potato farming, there will be no crisis of allocations of seed and TSP. It is not necessary to stock TSP at this moment."







