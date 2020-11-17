Video
Syria’s FM Walid Muallem dies

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

DAMASCUS, Nov 16: Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, a stalwart of Bashar al-Assad's regime who held his job through a decade of conflict and several reshuffles, died Monday at the age of 79.
The veteran diplomat was hit with US and European sanctions early on in the conflict that has torn Syria apart since 2011 and was known for his tirades claiming that the war was the result of a Western plot.
Muallem, who had been foreign minister since 2006, started his career in the diplomatic service in 1964. In 2012, he also became deputy prime minister. The government announcement did not specify the cause of his death, but his health was understood to have been deteriorating for some time.    -AFP



