Peru new president resigns

LIMA, Nov 16: Peru was without a president Monday after Congress failed to agree on a successor to interim leader Manuel Merino, who resigned following days of street protests against him.

Merino announced he was stepping down Sunday, following an ultimatum from Congress for him to quit or face censure after a police crackdown on protesters left at least two dead and scores injured.

"I want to let the whole country know that I'm resigning," said Merino, 59, in a televised address, sparking celebrations in the capital Lima following street protests against the ousting of his popular predecessor. Congress now has to name Merino's successor to become the country's third president in a week. -AFP







