Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:43 AM
Afghanistan, India deny Pakistan ‘terror’ allegations

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

KABUL, Nov 16: Kabul and New Delhi on Sunday denied Pakistan's accusations that arch-rival India was funding "terror" groups and training them on Afghan soil.
The denial came a day after Islamabad said it had gathered "irrefutable" evidence, which it plans to present to the UN, of Indian involvement in "terrorist" activities impacting Pakistan.
Pakistani officials said India's intelligence agencies had established a cell focused on attacking infrastructure projects being built by Pakistan's neighbour and ally China, particularly in the restive western province of Balochistan.
"We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism & bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan," Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.
A statement from Pakistan's military said India was "training, harbouring and launching... terrorists into Pakistan," from 87 training camps -- 66 in Afghanistan and 21 in India.
Afghanistan's foreign ministry denied the claim.
"The Afghan government explicitly declares that Afghanistan has been the main victim of terrorism in the world, and we are committed to the policy of combating all forms of terrorism," the Afghan statement read.
New Delhi meanwhile called Pakistan's allegations a "futile anti-India propaganda exercise".    -AFP


Afghanistan, India deny Pakistan 'terror' allegations
