Tributes pour in for Soumitra



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (C) pays her respects to late Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee during his funeral in Kolkata on November 15. Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee has died on November 15, at the age of 85 in a hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted on October 6 after being tested positive with Covid-19 coronavirus. photo : AFP

Chatterjee appeared in around 300 films over six decades but was best known internationally for his work with Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray.

He was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 last month and was kept there as he suffered further ailments linked to the virus, according to local media.

The acting icon's condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday, his daughter Poulami Bose wrote on Facebook.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Chaterjee's death was "a colossal loss to the world of cinema" and India's cultural life.

"International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly," added West Bengal state chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter. -AFP







