Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Tributes pour in for Soumitra

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (C) pays her respects to late Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee during his funeral in Kolkata on November 15. Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee has died on November 15, at the age of 85 in a hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted on October 6 after being tested positive with Covid-19 coronavirus. photo : AFP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (C) pays her respects to late Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee during his funeral in Kolkata on November 15. Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee has died on November 15, at the age of 85 in a hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted on October 6 after being tested positive with Covid-19 coronavirus. photo : AFP

KOLKATA, Nov 16: Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been hailed as one of Indian cinema's leading lights after his death at the age of 85 from health complications after he contracted the coronavirus.
Chatterjee appeared in around 300 films over six decades but was best known internationally for his work with Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray.
He was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 last month and was kept there as he suffered further ailments linked to the virus, according to local media.
The acting icon's condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday, his daughter Poulami Bose wrote on Facebook.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Chaterjee's death was "a colossal loss to the world of cinema" and India's cultural life.
"International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly," added West Bengal state chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Syria’s FM Walid Muallem dies
Peru new president resigns
Astronauts launched to ISS
Afghanistan, India deny Pakistan ‘terror’ allegations
Tributes pour in for Soumitra
Biden victory not enough to stop US ‘truth decay’: Obama
France looks to Biden era as Trump ally Pompeo visits
Asia at a crossroads in fight against coronavirus as cases surge


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft