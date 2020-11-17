Asia at a crossroads in fight against coronavirus as cases surge

SYDNEY, Nov 16: Countries across the Asia-Pacific region reported record new coronavirus numbers and fresh outbreaks on Monday, with Japan facing mounting pressure to reimpose a state of emergency and South Korea warning it was at a "critical crossroads".

The resurgence of the virus in Asia comes as travel restrictions are gradually being eased in the region and it will dampen prospects for broader reopening that would boost the recovery underway in economies such as Japan.

New daily cases in Japan reached a record 1,722 on Saturday, with hot spots in the northern island of Hokkaido and the western prefectures of Hyogo and Osaka. In Tokyo, cases have neared 400 in recent days, levels not seen since early August.

Analysts expect rising infections to slow the recovery in the world's third-biggest economy, which grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter.

But the new cases failed to dampen stock markets, which have been bolstered by news of a potentially successful vaccine from Pfizer Inc.

Japan's Nikkei rose 2% to a 29-year high. South Korea's Kospi hit its highest since early 2018 and Australia's ASX 200 hit an eight-month top, before jamming there when a glitch halted trade. "Since we've got this vaccine news, as well as diminished risk around the U.S. elections ... everyone's thinking now that it's the cue to get in," said Kyle Rodda, analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, desperate to maintain Japan's economic momentum, has said the new infections did not warrant the reimposition of a state of emergency, or a halt to the government's campaign to encourage domestic tourism.

Japan first adopted a state of emergency in April and lifted it the following month. Since then, Tokyo has eased restrictions to boost the economy and prepare for next year's postponed Olympic Games.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach met Suga on Monday and said he was "very, very confident" that spectators would be able to safely watch the Games in stadiums.

In South Korea, officials reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, as the government considers tightening social distancing.

"We are at a critical crossroads where we might have to readjust distancing," South Korean Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said.

"The current situation is taking a very dangerous turn considering the rising infections from daily lives and the unrelenting pace of the spread." -REUTERS







