Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘UK, EU have 7-10 days to find Brexit breakthrough’

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

BRUSSELS, Nov 16: Britain and the European Union have a week to 10 days to find a way to unlock trade talks, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday, after both sides called on the other to move their position on two of the most troublesome areas.
The trade talks resume on Monday in Brussels after there was little movement on the most contentious areas -- so-called "level playing field" fair competition rules and fisheries --last week when the two sides missed the latest mid-November deadline.
The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the sides are struggling to clinch a deal that would govern nearly 1 trillion dollars in annual trade before transitional arrangements end on Dec. 31.
"We really are in the last week to 10 days of this, if there is not a major breakthrough over the next week to 10 days then I think we really are in trouble and the focus will shift to preparing for a no trade deal and all the disruption that that brings," Coveney told Ireland's Newstalk radio station.
"I think the British government understand only too well that's required for a deal this week, the real question is whether the political appetite is there to do it. I think we will (get a deal), that's been my prediction for a while but I won't be shocked if it all falls apart."
British officials repeatedly say any deal must respect the country's sovereignty but the EU says the proximity of Britain to the bloc means Brussels cannot hand it a trade deal similar to those it has agreed with countries such as Canada. "Our red lines haven't changed and we're preparing for whatever the outcome is," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. "Of course our preference is to get a deal and that is open to the Europeans if they choose to make the progress that's needed."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Syria’s FM Walid Muallem dies
Peru new president resigns
Astronauts launched to ISS
Afghanistan, India deny Pakistan ‘terror’ allegations
Tributes pour in for Soumitra
Biden victory not enough to stop US ‘truth decay’: Obama
France looks to Biden era as Trump ally Pompeo visits
Asia at a crossroads in fight against coronavirus as cases surge


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft