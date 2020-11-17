IOC's Bach 'very confident' Tokyo Olympics will have fans

TOKYO, NOV 16: Olympic chief Thomas Bach said Monday he is "very, very confident" that spectators will be able to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics, as he kicked off a Japan trip to boost momentum for the pandemic-postponed Games.

Bach pledged the International Olympic Committee would work to ensure as many participants at next year's Games as possible were vaccinated, if a vaccine is available, but added that would not be a requirement for the event.

Spiralling infections and new lockdowns around the world have caused renewed scepticism that the massive international event will be possible if the pandemic is not under control by the time of the opening ceremony, now scheduled for July 23, 2021. But organisers and Japanese officials have insisted they can hold the event, and are drawing up a raft of coronavirus countermeasures intended to make the Games safe even if the pandemic is not over. -AFP







