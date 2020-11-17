Video
Bangabandhu 1st Div. Basketball League concludes

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Bangabandhu UniMed UniHealth 1st Division Basketball League concluded today with a lone match between Old DOHS and Mohammadpur Basketball Club at Dhanmondi Wooden Floor Gymnasium in the city.
In the last match of the league, Old DOHS beat Mohammadpur Basketball Club by 69-50 points to finish runners-up in the league. The winners' lead the first half by 32-22 points.
Earlier, Joshe Fights Club emerged unbeaten champions in the league by securing the highest number of points.
Joheb was the highest scorer with 17 points and Mahin supported him with 14 points for DOHS while Mansiv caged highest 16 points and Jason scored 10 points for Mohammadpur. Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) and Bangladesh Medical Association's president former lawmaker Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceutical managing director M Mosaddek Hossain distributed the prizes as chief guest and special guest respectively after the league's match.
BBF general secretary lieutenant commander AK Sarkar (retd.) donated Taka 15,000 to each participating team of the league. A total of five teams took part in the league. The five teams are Joshe Fights Club, Old DOHS ,Cantineon, Raith Club and Mohammadpur BC.    -BSS


