Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:42 AM
BFF launches initial approach development of grassroots football

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) have launched a dynamic initial approach to the development of grassroots football in the divisions and districts of Bangladesh, said a BFF press release today.
The commitment will be to support the development of grassroots football initiatives, activities and programmes throughout Bangladesh.
The concept will be to encourage as many players, coaches, officials and people as possible through football to participate in coordinated and organised grassroots programmes.
The BFF will have a grassroots programme in each of the following regions, Feni, Madaripur and Nilphamari districts. These three zones activities will start from Wednesday (November 18). Each zone has 200 boys and 60 girls, age range between 8 to 18 years.
The Initiatives will consist of continuous Football Programmes with activities for players.
The amenities will be the central focus for the delivery of grassroots football activities in the region and will focus on providing initiatives to all with a weekly balanced and structured Football programme.
As 2021 approaches the vision will be to have grassroots activities in all the divisions with a real concerted effort in exploring the rural areas of Bangladesh with a Nationwide programme.
The BFF president Kazi Salahuddin said, "Not every grassroots player may make a national team player, but every national team's player started out in grassroots football."
As part of the commitment to develop grassroots football nationwide within Bangladesh it's important for such a concept to have leaders and role models.
With immense excitement Jamal Bhuyan and Sabina Khutan, the respective captains of the national football teams of Bangladesh are the grassroots ambassadors and supporters of the federation's drive towards grassroots football.    -BSS


