Australia cricketers to make barefoot anti-racism gesture

SYDNEY, NOV 16: The Australian men's cricket team will form a "barefoot circle" before the upcoming series against India to demonstrate opposition to racism and celebrate Aboriginal culture, vice-captain Pat Cummins said Monday.

Cummins said the decision came after discussions within the team, which was criticised by West Indies great Michael Holding for not taking a knee during a tour of England in September.

The practice of gathering barefoot on the pitch before a series was introduced by the Australian women's team this year at the urging of all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who has Aboriginal heritage. Cummins said the men's team would introduce it for the India tour, which gets under way on November 27, and make it a regular pre-match

ritual at the start of a series. -AFP







