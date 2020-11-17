Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia cricketers to make barefoot anti-racism gesture

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

SYDNEY,  NOV 16: The Australian men's cricket team will form a "barefoot circle" before the upcoming series against India to demonstrate opposition to racism and celebrate Aboriginal culture, vice-captain Pat Cummins said Monday.
Cummins said the decision came after discussions within the team, which was criticised by West Indies great Michael Holding for not taking a knee during a tour of England in September.
The practice of gathering barefoot on the pitch before a series was introduced by the Australian women's team this year at the urging of all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who has Aboriginal heritage. Cummins said the men's team would introduce it for the India tour, which gets under way on November 27, and make it a regular pre-match
ritual at the start of a series.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neuer set to make history as Germany's record 'keeper
Belgium end England Nations League hopes
IOC's Bach 'very confident' Tokyo Olympics will have fans
Bangabandhu 1st Div. Basketball League concludes
BFF launches initial approach development of grassroots football
Australia cricketers to make barefoot anti-racism gesture
Bangabandhu T20 Cup a good platform for local players
Former U19 cricketer Sajib commits suicide


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft