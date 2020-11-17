Video
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:42 AM
Former U19 cricketer Sajib commits suicide

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Sajibul Islam Sajib, a former Bangladesh Under-19 player, committed suicide at his home in Amgachhi village under Rajshahi's Durgapur upazila on Saturday night, police confirmed.
Durgapur police station's officer-in-charge Hashmot Ali told the reporters that they recovered the dead body from the player's room on Sunday. Quoting his family members, police said Sajib committed suicide due to the frustration of not being included in the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. "He locked himself in the room without taking his dinner from Saturday night. In the next morning, his father wake up and saw through the window that his body is hanging from the ceiling. Upon receiving the news, we rushed to the spot, broke the door open and took down the dead boy," Hashmot said.
A right-hand opening batsman Sajib last played competitive cricket in the 2017-18 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for Shinepukur Cricket Club.    -BSS


