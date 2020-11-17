Video
Bangabandhu FIFA Int'l Friendly

Bangladesh wishes to keep on winning spree

Day to miss dugout for being Corona positive in retest

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Sports Reporter


Players of Bangladesh National Football team playing football during practice session. photo: BFF

Players of Bangladesh National Football team playing football during practice session. photo: BFF

The boys in red and green outfits who already won the first match of the two-match Bangabandhu FIFA friendly series over Nepal by 2-0 are hopeful to continue the winning spree in the second match today (Tuesday) at 5:00pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Paltan.
Before the match, the booters, coaches and officials all expressed their desire to continue the winning spree in the second match as well.
The reconfirmed bad news for the host boys is that their head coach James Day is going to miss the dugout in the match today. The coach was tested positive for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Saturday night and the bad news was reconfirmed after the Englishman was again tested positive for the Novel virus on Monday.
There is a slight possibility that the coach may miss the boys in the away match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Qatar on the fourth of December. But, if he is tested negative before the time he will be able to fly for Qatar and stand at the dugout to guide the boys. The team are scheduled to fly for Qatar on 19 November.
While James is in mandatory isolation, team's assistant head coach Stuart Watkins administered two sessions before the match. After wrapping-up the afternoon session on Monday at the BNS, this coach said, "We beat Nepal in the first match and went ahead in winning the series with that. Now we want to keep on the winning streak. We want to go Qatar winning the series against Nepal."
In the meantime, the first match win has spark attention among the fans and all the eight thousand tickets were already sold out. A win against the boys of Himalaya after five years is attracting many to the stadium.
Getting tickets nowhere, a few fans even came out with banner demanding more tickets from BFF.
But, BFF who had received vast criticism from the concerned sectors over allowing about 15 thousand spectators to enter the stadium in the first match amid a pandemic are not willing to take the risk once again. That day more than half of the spectators were not wearing mask nor maintaining distance while enjoying the match. The respective authority allowed BFF eight thousand spectators only yet almost the entire stadium was full on the day. The federation is expected to be strict about mask and social distance today.


