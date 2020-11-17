Writ challenging legality of quota system

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Monday challenging the legality of keeping quota system in recruiting assistant teachers for government primary schools across the country.

Supreme Court lawyer Aklas Uddin Bhuiyan filed the writ petition on behalf of Md Tarek Rahman, a candidate for the post of assistant teacher, seeking HC order on the authorities concerned of the government to cancel the quota system in the recruitment.

The HC may hear the writ petition next week. Lawyer Aklas Uddin Bhuiyan said the Public Administration Ministry cancelled the quota system in recruitment of primary school teachers through issuing a notification on October 4 in 2018.

On October 18, the Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued a circular to recruit more than 35,000 assistant teachers for government primary schools across the country including the quota system.

According to the circular, 40 percent quota for women, 20 percent quota for children and staff members of existing teachers and only 20 percent quota for male candidates was kept which is discriminatory, unconstitutional and contradictory to the notification issued by the ministry on October 4 in 2018, the lawyer said.