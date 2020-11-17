SC order now on Dec 14

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing till December 14 the bail petition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vice-chairman and former state minister for Civil Aviation Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin in a corruption case in which he was sentenced to 13 years in jail.

A three-member Appellate Division virtual bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain kept the matter on the day of passing order fixed on November 15.

Senior lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kajal appeared for Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin while Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during the hearing.

"The apex court did not pass any order Tuesday and fixed December 14 for passing order on the bail plea of Mir Nasiruddin so that we have to wait till the date," ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said.

Earlier, on November 8, the Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 sent Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin to jail after rejecting the bail plea that Mir Nasir had submitted to the court complying with a High Court order.





