Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:41 AM
Efforts on to give transgender people property rights: Law Minister

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Transgender people will soon be able to inherit property from their families, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told a cabinet meeting this week.
Law Minister Anisul Huq said Sunday that efforts are continuing to give the minority group more rights in the conservative Muslim- majority nation.
While the country of 168 million people is officially secular, property legislation still follows religious laws, with transgender people mostly barred from inheriting estates when parents die.
"We're trying to frame a law in accordance with the Islamic sharia law and our constitution which will ensure the property rights for a transgender family member," said Law Minister Anisul Huq.
The bill has yet to be tabled in Parliament but is expected to comfortably pass the legislative body.
Bangladesh has allowed transgender people, who number around 1.5 million, to identify as a separate gender since 2013.
Last year they were allowed to register to vote as a third gender. Earlier this month, the South Asian country opened its first Islamic school for transgender Muslims.
But the LGBTQI community still faces widespread discrimination, with a colonial-era law in place that punishes gay sex by prison terms, though enforcement is rare.
Rights activists welcomed the move but were skeptical about whether the law would be enforceable with many families still rejecting their transgender offspring.
In 2015 Islamist extremists hacked to death a leading gay activist and editor of an LGBTQI magazine, while other prominent homosexuals have since fled the country.


