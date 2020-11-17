Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Joy to hand over Joy Bangla Youth Award today

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy will announce the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2020 winners through a virtual award-conferring ceremony today (Tuesday).
Trustee of Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid will deliver the welcome speech.
The country's biggest award, recognising the efforts of young visionaries to turn around their communities, will kick off at 8:00pm.
This year marks the fourth edition of the ceremony. The one-hour event will be aired live on three private television channels - Gazi TV, Bijoy TV, and ATN News - in addition to its broadcast on the Facebook pages of print, electronic, and digital media.
Since its inception in November 2014, Joy Bangla Youth Award, named after the historical pro-liberation slogan 'Joy Bangla', Young Bangla, the youth front of CRI, has been awarding young people of organisations run by young people whose vision and initiatives catalysed positive change in society.
Like previous years, Young Bangla received applications from more than 600 organisations run by young people aged between 18 and 35 for their services under the categories of women empowerment, children's rights, empowerment of specially challenged and underprivileged people, youth development, empowerment of ultra-poor people, anti-drug awareness campaign, activities to deal with Covid-19, environment and climate change, renewable or green energy, healthcare, education and awareness, cultural initiatives, and disaster  management.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ challenging legality of quota system
Macron blasts media over coverage of Islamic extremism
SC order now on Dec 14
Efforts on to give transgender people property rights: Law Minister
Joy to hand over Joy Bangla Youth Award today
Vaccine not enough to stop pandemic: WHO chief
Judgement deferred to Dec 2
Promote interfaith dialogues for peace in society: Momen


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft