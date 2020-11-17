Joy to hand over Joy Bangla Youth Award today

Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy will announce the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2020 winners through a virtual award-conferring ceremony today (Tuesday).

Trustee of Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid will deliver the welcome speech.

The country's biggest award, recognising the efforts of young visionaries to turn around their communities, will kick off at 8:00pm.

This year marks the fourth edition of the ceremony. The one-hour event will be aired live on three private television channels - Gazi TV, Bijoy TV, and ATN News - in addition to its broadcast on the Facebook pages of print, electronic, and digital media.

Since its inception in November 2014, Joy Bangla Youth Award, named after the historical pro-liberation slogan 'Joy Bangla', Young Bangla, the youth front of CRI, has been awarding young people of organisations run by young people whose vision and initiatives catalysed positive change in society.

Like previous years, Young Bangla received applications from more than 600 organisations run by young people aged between 18 and 35 for their services under the categories of women empowerment, children's rights, empowerment of specially challenged and underprivileged people, youth development, empowerment of ultra-poor people, anti-drug awareness campaign, activities to deal with Covid-19, environment and climate change, renewable or green energy, healthcare, education and awareness, cultural initiatives, and disaster management. -UNB







