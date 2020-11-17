Vaccine not enough to stop pandemic: WHO chief

GENEVA, Nov 16: The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic is raging months after it broke out, with infections soaring past 54 million and claiming more than 1.3 million lives.

"A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them," director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic."

The WHO's figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to the UN health agency, setting a new high water mark.

That number, and the 645,410 registered on Friday, surpassed the previous daily record high of 614,013 recorded on November 7.

Tedros said that supplies of the vaccine would initially be restricted, with "health workers, older people and other at-risk populations (to) be prioritised. That will hopefully reduce the number of deaths and enable the health systems to cope."

But he warned: "That will still leave the virus with a lot of room to move. Surveillance will need to continue, people will still need to be tested, isolated and cared for, contacts will still need to be traced... and individuals will still need to be cared for."

Some crucial questions regarding the vaccine's efficacy will only be answerable in the coming weeks and months, ?ahin said. Establishing for certain whether it can also stop asymptomatic infections could take up to a year. Further insight into whether the vaccine offers different levels of protection to different age groups, he said, was expected in about three weeks. The interim trials have also not yet fully established whether the vaccine works differently on people from different ethnic groups.

Sahin said he hoped that those who received the vaccine, administered via two injections in the arm three weeks apart, would be immune from the coronavirus for at least a year.

"We only have indirect clues so far [regarding the duration of immunity]. Studies of Covid-19 patients have shown that those with a strong immune response still have that response after six months. I could imagine we could be safe for at least a year." He said he couldn't rule out that Covid-19 jabs would need to be "topped up" annually.

The timing of Monday's announcement by BioNTech and Pfizer has drawn criticism, with the US president, Donald Trump, accusing the companies of holding back the good news until after the American elections "because they didn't have the courage to do it before".

Sahin said he was notified of the outcome of the interim trials at 8pm on Sunday in a call from the Pfizer chief executive, Albert Bourla, who himself had only been informed three minutes earlier by the independent monitoring board. "That was the second of truth, when a great weight fell off our minds," he said. -AFP







