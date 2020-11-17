Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Promote interfaith dialogues for peace in society: Momen

FM at virtual ministerial meet organised by Poland

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AKM Momen has expressed deep concern over the recent trend of attacking religion by some countries as well as persecution of minorities by some others based on ethnicity and religion including the mass atrocities and persecutions of Rohingyas by the Myanmar authorities and their temporary refuge in Bangladesh.
"The battle against the pandemic of intolerance needs a concerted and "whole of society" approach and a rock-solid partnership involving all stakeholders" said the Foreign Minister.
He made this comment at a high-level virtual Ministerial Meeting to Advance Freedom of Religion or Belief organized by Government of the Republic of Poland on Monday.
In order to achieve peace and harmony, the Foreign Minister emphasized inculcating a mindset of tolerance and respect for each other irrespective of religion, ethnicity, colour and background. He also stressed the need to promote inter-religious and interfaith dialogues to advance harmony and peace in society.
The meeting was attended by high-level representatives from more than 50 states including Poland, the USA, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, Morocco, Latvia and Kazakhstan.
Underscoring the secular identity of Bangladesh as laid down by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Foreign Minister mentioned about the 'zero tolerance' approach of the Government of Bangladesh towards any form of violence and discrimination against the religious minorities under any pretext, a Foreign Ministry release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ challenging legality of quota system
Macron blasts media over coverage of Islamic extremism
SC order now on Dec 14
Efforts on to give transgender people property rights: Law Minister
Joy to hand over Joy Bangla Youth Award today
Vaccine not enough to stop pandemic: WHO chief
Judgement deferred to Dec 2
Promote interfaith dialogues for peace in society: Momen


Latest News
Shakib apologises
BNP engaged in arson to make by-polls questionable: PM
Libya talks end without appointing unity govt: UN
Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people
Moderna trial success gives world more hope in race to end pandemic
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Has To Be One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Ever
Bangladesh receives $1.22 billion remittance in 15 days
Fish and Fish Products Bill passed with harsher punishment
UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses
Mushfiqur condoles death of former U-19 cricketer
Most Read News
Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat Ali no more
COVID-19: Bangladesh reports more 21 deaths
'Mobile courts to be operated in Dhaka to ensure mask use'
Dhaka Metropolitan Court catches fire
China’s economic recovery set to benefit the world
Japan to work for early Rohingya repatriation communicating with Myanmar
Mir Nasir's bail order adjourned till Dec 14
Immersed in untainted nature and lush greenery
Police open unit to support women cybercrime victims
Anisul Karim’s death: Reflection of miserable state in psychiatric management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft