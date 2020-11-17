Video
Home Back Page

Death Of Bahrain PM

BD to observe state mourning today

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh will observe one-day state mourning today (Tuesday) in respect to the memory of Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.
 "The government has decided to observe one-day state mourning on November 17 (today) at the death of Bangladesh's true friend Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa," said an official handout.
Marking the day, national flag will be hoisted at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous offices, educational institutions and all government and non-government buildings and at Bangladesh missions abroad. Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa breathed his last on November 11 at the age of 84.
Special doa will be offered at all mosques across the country while prayers will also be offered at places of worships for other religions, seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Khalifa, one of the world's longest-serving prime ministers, the handout said.


